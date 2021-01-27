South Carolina: Frink will miss rest of basketball season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Alanzo Frink will miss the rest of the men’s basketball season due to medical reasons. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin announced Frink’s status on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 junior has played in only three games this season. He has not played since the program’s first of two pauses because of COVID-19 following a loss at Houston on Dec. 5.

Martin says Frink is in good spirits and is helping the team at practice from the sidelines. Frink played in 54 games his first two seasons and was expected to be a big part of the team this year.

