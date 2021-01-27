Advertisement

Silver Bluff High School counselor earns statewide honor

By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Silver Bluff High School Lead Counselor Elesha Ellison was named South Carolina’s counselor of the year by the state’s school counselor association.

She was also named the best high school counselor of the year.

She will now represent the entire state during a national school counselor conference next year.

She was honored Monday during a celebration at the school that’s halfway between Jackson and New Ellenton.

“We are so proud of you for being name school counselor of the year for our entire state,” Sharon Worley, Aiken County Public Schools’ coordinator for counseling and career services, told Ellison at the event.

She called Ellison “the epitome of what we should all aspire to be as professional school counselors.”

Ellison credited any professional accolades she receives to supervisors and colleagues who have supported her and those who work alongside her each day at the school.

“I’m so humbled by this award,” she said. “I’m just so grateful to have had such amazing support during my career from all my former colleagues to everyone here at Silver Bluff.”

