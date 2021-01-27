Advertisement

SEC moves 2021 football media days from Tennessee to Alabama

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is moving the league’s 2021 football media days from Nashville, Tennessee, to Hoover, Alabama, in July.

The league announced the move Tuesday with Nashville now rescheduled to host media days in 2023. Nashville’s success hosting the 2019 NFL draft drew the SEC to picking Music City as a host for the league’s football media days.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says COVID-19 will not allow the fan experiences officials had hoped for in Nashville. So the SEC is going back to the same hotel that has hosted the event 18 of the last 19 times between July 19-22.

