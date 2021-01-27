S. Georgia drug investigation snags pair from Hephzibah, Evans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local residents are among seven people charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy in an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.

Operation Jump Start, an investigation under the organized crime drug enforcement task forces, took aim at distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs in south Georgia, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The investigation began in early 2019 when a source for the Glynn County Police Department identified distributors of heroin, cocaine and prescription pills in the Glynn and McIntosh County area.

Investigators conducted controlled purchases of drugs, searched homes and vehicles, and charged seven defendants in the now-unsealed indictment.

Each defendant is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Some face additional charges.

The local residents facing charges are:

Yasmine Joseph, a/k/a “Midget,” 30, of Hephzibah, who is also charged with possession with intent to distribute alprazolam.

Kelsey Little, 26, of Evans, also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl.

Also facing various charges are Nickson Joseph, a/k/a “Cujo,” 55, of Brunswick; Edwuardo Moran, 56, of Townsend; Danielle Moran, 43, of Brunswick; Kirk Westberry, 28, of Brunswick; and Tina Kalter, 42, of St. Simons Island.

