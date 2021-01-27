Advertisement

S. Georgia drug investigation snags pair from Hephzibah, Evans

(KOSA)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local residents are among seven people charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy in an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.

Operation Jump Start, an investigation under the organized crime drug enforcement task forces, took aim at distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs in south Georgia, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

MORE | Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting

The investigation began in early 2019 when a source for the Glynn County Police Department identified distributors of heroin, cocaine and prescription pills in the Glynn and McIntosh County area.

Investigators conducted controlled purchases of drugs, searched homes and vehicles, and charged seven defendants in the now-unsealed indictment.

Each defendant is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Some face additional charges.

The local residents facing charges are:

  • Yasmine Joseph, a/k/a “Midget,” 30, of Hephzibah, who is also charged with possession with intent to distribute alprazolam.
  • Kelsey Little, 26, of Evans, also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl.

Also facing various charges are Nickson Joseph, a/k/a “Cujo,” 55, of Brunswick; Edwuardo Moran, 56, of Townsend; Danielle Moran, 43, of Brunswick; Kirk Westberry, 28, of Brunswick; and Tina Kalter, 42, of St. Simons Island.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Theondra Trimaine Ransom
‘I was just trying to get out of the way’: How I-20 road rage shooting unfolded
Theondra Ransom
Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting
Residents at an Augusta area hotel chain were told to leave by hotel management with many of...
Residents forced out of Augusta hotel with little notice
Deputies are responding to a gunshot wound on Drayton Dr.
‘Thank God they’re OK’: Woman gives birth after being shot in Augusta

Latest News

Frank Johnson, 80, is missing.
Wadley police seek missing 80-year-old man
Money
How will North Augusta lottery winner spend $250K? ‘I have no idea,’ she says
File image
Millen tax preparer sentenced for fraud that cost IRS $75,000
Kenyarda Ketrelle Berrian
Burke County school district ex-staffer arrested on sex charge