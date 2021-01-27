Advertisement

Rate of TSA firearm discoveries at Georgia airports spikes in 2020

Transportation Security Administration officers at Georgia airports found a total of 231...
Transportation Security Administration officers at Georgia airports found a total of 231 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2020.(WABI)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Georgia airports found a total of 231 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2020.

The report says each of the firearms was discovered during the routine screening of carry-on property at security checkpoints.

While all airports in Georgia had lower firearm totals overall, TSA says the rate of firearms increased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic decreasing passenger travel across the state.

Here is a breakdown of TSA firearm discoveries for the past three years at Georgia airports:

The total number of firearms discovered in Georgia airports in 2020.
The total number of firearms discovered in Georgia airports in 2020.(Source: TSA)

In 2020, TSA screened approximately 324 million travelers at airports nationwide. That figure represents just 39 percent of approximately 824 million screened in 2019.

TSA screened approximately 11.34 million departing travelers at Georgia airports in 2020, meaning one firearm was discovered per every 49,093 passengers screened.

The TSA stresses while facing potential criminal citations, travelers could also face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint. These penalties can range from $2,050 and can go up to a maximum of $10,250 per violation.

And another thing to note: if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theondra Trimaine Ransom
‘I was just trying to get out of the way’: How I-20 road rage shooting unfolded
Loved Columbia County teacher passes away
Family, community mourns loss of educator in Columbia County
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
North Augusta lottery player wins share of Mega Millions loot
As COVID-19 cases rise, and numbers in Columbia County schools peak, some parents wish they...
Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning
Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 500 block of Boy Scout Road.
One person injured in Boy Scout Road shooting

Latest News

One of the more popular retailers in the Southeast is expected to file for bankruptcy.
Belk to file for bankruptcy, enters agreement with majority owner to reduce debt
Coworkers and friends mourn loss of Columbia County teacher
Coworkers and friends mourn loss of Columbia County teacher
South Carolina State House
SC Senate adds an exception for rape and incest to Fetal Heartbeat Bill
Changes for some Augusta bus routes
Augusta Transit customers dealing with cutbacks on routes