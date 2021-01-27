Rate of TSA firearm discoveries at Georgia airports spikes in 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Georgia airports found a total of 231 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2020.

The report says each of the firearms was discovered during the routine screening of carry-on property at security checkpoints.

While all airports in Georgia had lower firearm totals overall, TSA says the rate of firearms increased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic decreasing passenger travel across the state.

Here is a breakdown of TSA firearm discoveries for the past three years at Georgia airports:

The total number of firearms discovered in Georgia airports in 2020. (Source: TSA)

In 2020, TSA screened approximately 324 million travelers at airports nationwide. That figure represents just 39 percent of approximately 824 million screened in 2019.

TSA screened approximately 11.34 million departing travelers at Georgia airports in 2020, meaning one firearm was discovered per every 49,093 passengers screened.

The TSA stresses while facing potential criminal citations, travelers could also face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint. These penalties can range from $2,050 and can go up to a maximum of $10,250 per violation.

And another thing to note: if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage

