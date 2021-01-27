Officers shed light on how mom-to-be was shot in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a pregnant woman was shot, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office report offers insights on how authorities believe the incident unfolded.

The victim survived and gave birth after the shooting that was reported just before 3 p.m. Tuesday at 2507 Drayton Drive, off Old McDuffie Road, near the McDuffie Woods Community Center.

At the scene, deputies made contact with Perry Williams, 28, and victim Angel Cruz, 24, as well as a witness, according to authorities.

Cruz said she was in front of the residence and felt something strike her stomach. She went back inside and noticed she was bleeding heavily from her stomach.

She called dispatchers and told them she had been shot.

Williams said he was in his bedroom at the time of the shooting, according to authorities. He told deputies there are a lot of drive by shootings in the area.

Deputies asked Williams if he was in possession of any firearms, and he said firearms were stored in his bedroom closet, according to authorities.

Witness D’Angelo Stefan Wimbley, 24, stated he was on the phone with Perry at the time of the shooting and heard a gunshot over the phone. He said he heard Williams yelling immediately after the gunshot.

Wembley said he drove to the home to see what had happened.

Inside the residence, deputies saw two AR-15 style firearms, several 9 mm handgun magazines, a 9 mm shell casing, a clear plastic bag containing marijuana and a large amount of blood, according to authorities.

A 9 mm shell casing was found near two 9 mm Glock magazines on the floor in front of a dresser in the bedroom, according to deputies.

Deputies said they searched Williams and found a black Glock 19 holster in his waistband. He was turned over to criminal investigators.

Offenses listed on the incident report were reckless conduct and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Williams wasn’t shown as a Richmond County jail inmate Wednesday afternoon.

Wimbley, however, was — held on two probation violations and a state court bench warrant.

The victim gave birth and was doing fine.

Her brother-in-law Reginald Hampton said he was relieved everyone was OK.

“Everything was good,” he said. “I just thank everybody that come through to check up on both of them really all of them. Thank God they’re OK.”

