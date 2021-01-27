Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several cars were involved in a traffic accident Wednesday morning that shut down an Aiken-area thoroughfare.

The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at Hitchcock Parkway and Dibble Road.

Hitchcock was shut down in both directions between Dibble and Rinehart Way, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

According to the initial report of a crash, seven vehicles were involved.

The crash happened as heavy rainfall moved through Aiken County.

The Aiken accident was the second major traffic accident of the morning in the CSRA.

On the other side of the Savannah River, a four-vehicle crash caused traffic problems on eastbound Interstate 20 near Grovetown.

The wreck happened about 7:45 a.m. near mile marker 189 west of Chamblin Road.

Three cars and a truck were involved, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Injuries were minor, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Steve Morris.

Traffic monitoring systems showed eastbound traffic at a standstill for at least an hour between Appling-Harlem and Lewiston roads. Morris said all lanes were open by 9:10 a.m.

This GDOT traffic camera shows rescue operations taking place at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021, on eastbound I-20 west of Chamblin Road, where three cars and a truck were involved in a crash. (WRDW)

