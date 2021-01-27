Millen tax preparer sentenced for fraud that cost IRS $75,000

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Jenkins County tax preparer has been sentenced to probation after she admitted preparing fraudulent federal income tax returns, according to prosecutors.

The returns resulted in illegally excessive refunds for multiple clients.

Shawree A. Hagins, 59, of Millen, was sentenced to three years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker.

She pleaded guilty to fraud and false statements related to tax filings, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

As described in court documents and testimony, Hagins prepared at least 36 tax returns on behalf of 12 clients, fraudulently claiming deductions in excess of the amount to which the taxpayers were entitled. The fraudulent claims resulted in a loss of $75,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

“As we approach tax-filing season, those who might consider preparing false tax returns should be aware there will be consequences as evidenced,” said James E. Dorsey, IRS criminal investigation special agent in charge.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara M. Lyons.

