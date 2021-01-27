Advertisement

Local staffing agency to host virtual job fair today

A student types on his keyboard at Iowa City West High School. The Iowa City Community School...
A student types on his keyboard at Iowa City West High School. The Iowa City Community School District recently conducted the new student assessment entirely online. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(Source: Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spherion Staffing Augusta is taking part in an online job fair today that’s being hosted virtually across the country with all 200-plus Spherion offices participating.

There is no fee to participate.

The event is intended to connect job seekers ready to re-enter the workforce or make a job or career change with local businesses.

Participants can gain insight from staffing and recruiting professionals on the job application process, hone their interviewing skills, obtain resume writing assistance and learn details about local job openings, according to Spherion.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants can register at http://bit.ly/SpherionJobFair2021.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Theondra Trimaine Ransom
‘I was just trying to get out of the way’: How I-20 road rage shooting unfolded
Residents at an Augusta area hotel chain were told to leave by hotel management with many of...
Residents forced out of Augusta hotel with little notice
Deputies are responding to a gunshot wound on Drayton Dr.
‘Thank God they’re OK’: Woman gives birth after being shot in Augusta
Walmart offering COVID-19 shots in Waynesboro, North Augusta, Orangeburg

Latest News

Theondra Ransom
New this morning: Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting
One of the more popular retailers in the Southeast is expected to file for bankruptcy.
Belk to file for bankruptcy, enters agreement with majority owner to reduce debt
Coworkers and friends mourn loss of Columbia County teacher
Co-workers and friends mourn loss of Columbia County teacher
Transportation Security Administration officers at Georgia airports found a total of 231...
Firearm discoveries spike in 2020 at Georgia airports