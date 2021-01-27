Local staffing agency to host virtual job fair today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Spherion Staffing Augusta is taking part in an online job fair today that’s being hosted virtually across the country with all 200-plus Spherion offices participating.

There is no fee to participate.

The event is intended to connect job seekers ready to re-enter the workforce or make a job or career change with local businesses.

Participants can gain insight from staffing and recruiting professionals on the job application process, hone their interviewing skills, obtain resume writing assistance and learn details about local job openings, according to Spherion.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants can register at http://bit.ly/SpherionJobFair2021.

