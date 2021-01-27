Local church helps pack University Hospital’s latest COVID-19 vaccination clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With COVID-19 hospitalizations at record highs and limited space at our hospitals, some of our local churches are taking on a new role.

All it took was one call, and now University Hospital is getting ready for another lifesaving event.

“I told her immediately, ‘This is an absolute yes for us. Whatever is on the calendar, we will clear it. We will make room,’” Will Dyer said.

Dyer and his team at First Baptist made a lot of room to let University Hospital set up a vaccination clinic inside. Their staff and volunteers are helping direct traffic and their custodians are cleaning up for free.

First Baptist Church of Augusta says the least they could do is open their doors for a community in need.

“The central command of Jesus is to love God and love your neighbor as yourself. This was an opportunity for us to be the sort of neighbor we want to have,” Dyer said.

It was a no-brainer as First Baptist had the space, easy access, and plenty of parking.

So, in a week, University turned the fellowship hall into a clinic and vaccinated more than 3,000 people.

And another 2,000 are scheduled Thursday with all University patients.

“Rather than opening up to a large population where some people might get frustrated because they can’t get an appointment, we really wanted to try and do it on a smaller level,” Reyne Gallup with the hospital said.

For now, Gallup says it’s only open to those 65 and older in their system. As they get more vaccine, they’ll open more locations and appointments on both sides of the river.

“The more we can all work together to get vaccines in arms, then the better it is for our community,” Gallup said.

University Hospital says they will be reaching out to other churches, especially in minority communities, in an effort to get vaccine access to anyone and everyone they can.

The clinic held tomorrow is already full. University says do not show up if you do not have an appointment and they will not be accepting walk-ins.

They are also asking the community to avoid calling or showing up with questions without an appointment.

