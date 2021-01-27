Importance of Senior Bowl increases for NFL teams, prospects

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — With whistles blowing, players moving from station to station, it appeared to be business as usual at the Senior Bowl — even if they’re anything but normal.

NFL coaches, scouts and executives Tuesday watched prospects like Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask throw passes and others try to improve their draft stock during on-field workouts in Mobile, Alabama.

While the football aspect hasn’t changed the importance of this weeklong audition for senior NFL prospects is magnified amid the COVID-19 pandemic with no NFL draft combine being held this year.

