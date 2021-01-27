Advertisement

How will North Augusta lottery winner spend $250K? ‘I have no idea,’ she says

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For a North Augusta lottery player, winning $250,000 was simpler than deciding how to spend the windfall.

She stopped in Circle K stores No. 5588 on West Martintown Road and picked out a Ca$htastic ticket.  She took the ticket home and scratched it while relaxing in her living room to win a quarter-of-a-million dollars.

“It came out of the blue,” she said.  “I was shocked.”

How is going to spend her prize money?

“I have no idea,” she confessed, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

She claimed the last top prize of $250,000 in the $10 Ca$htastic game, at odds of 1 in 675,000. She’s the second lottery winner in North Augusta within a few days.

Someone won $20,000 in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing for matching five numbers. That ticket was sold at Sprint Foods No. 744 also on Martintown Road.

