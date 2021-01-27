Georgia to receive more doses of COVID-19 vaccines

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said his office will be working with the Biden Administration to get more COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said the state isn’t getting enough doses for a state its size.

Governor Kemp says the lack of COVID-19 supply is having impacts on how quickly the state can administer the shot. The state is still in Phase 1A+, which means healthcare workers, first responders, and seniors over the age of 65 and their caregivers are able to receive the vaccine now.

The state says there are around two million Georgians included in this phase, but so far, not even half of those Georgians have been able to receive the vaccine. However, the governor says a lot of progress has been made inside Georgia’s nursing homes.

The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19 vaccines weekly. This is a 16% increase from the previous allotment of 120,000 doses each week, bringing the new weekly total to 145,900 doses.

