Advertisement

Georgia to receive more doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19...
The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19 vaccines weekly.(Source: Gray Media)
By Zach Logan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said his office will be working with the Biden Administration to get more COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said the state isn’t getting enough doses for a state its size.

Governor Kemp says the lack of COVID-19 supply is having impacts on how quickly the state can administer the shot. The state is still in Phase 1A+, which means healthcare workers, first responders, and seniors over the age of 65 and their caregivers are able to receive the vaccine now.

The state says there are around two million Georgians included in this phase, but so far, not even half of those Georgians have been able to receive the vaccine. However, the governor says a lot of progress has been made inside Georgia’s nursing homes.

The federal government announced that Georgia will begin receiving 25,000+ more COVID-19 vaccines weekly. This is a 16% increase from the previous allotment of 120,000 doses each week, bringing the new weekly total to 145,900 doses.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Theondra Trimaine Ransom
‘I was just trying to get out of the way’: How I-20 road rage shooting unfolded
Theondra Ransom
Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting
Residents at an Augusta area hotel chain were told to leave by hotel management with many of...
Residents forced out of Augusta hotel with little notice
Deputies are responding to a gunshot wound on Drayton Dr.
‘Thank God they’re OK’: Woman gives birth after being shot in Augusta

Latest News

Residents told to leave Motel 6 in Augusta
What caused residents to be pushed out of an Augusta Motel 6?
Officials say a 52-year-old inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year has died.
Edgefield federal prison inmate dies after contracting COVID-19
The GEMA is holding a statewide “PrepareAthon!” tornado drill Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Statewide tornado drill set for next Wednesday
S. Georgia drug investigation snags pair from Hephzibah, Evans