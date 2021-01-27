Advertisement

Edgefield Co. schools to start hybrid learning on Feb. 1

Edgefield County schools will return to a hybrid learning model starting Feb. 1
Edgefield County schools will return to a hybrid learning model starting Feb. 1(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - At a special called meeting, the Edgefield County School District approved the decision to return to hybrid learning.

This will be in effect for all schools beginning on Monday, February 1.

Full remote learning will remain an option for parents who prefer their children not attend school in-person.

The decision comes after the shift last week to full remote learning due to staff quarantines,.

