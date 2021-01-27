Edgefield Co. schools to start hybrid learning on Feb. 1

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - At a special called meeting, the Edgefield County School District approved the decision to return to hybrid learning.

This will be in effect for all schools beginning on Monday, February 1.

Full remote learning will remain an option for parents who prefer their children not attend school in-person.

The decision comes after the shift last week to full remote learning due to staff quarantines,.

