Edgefield federal prison inmate dies after contracting COVID-19

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say a 52-year-old inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year has died.

Robert Horton was sentenced to roughly 15 years in prison for intent to sell related drug charges. He had been in custody at FCI Edgefield since June 18, 2020.

Officials say on Jan. 5, Horton tested positive for COVID-19 at the correctional institution and was immediately placed in isolation.

Later that same day, he was transported to a hospital for further treatment due to “decreased oxygen saturation and dehydration.”

On Jan. 14, the hospital reported that his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator.

Evidence shows that Horton has preexisting medical conditions that led him to develop more severe symptoms after contracting COVID-19.

On Jan. 26, Horton was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

