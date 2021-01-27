Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Widespread rain through today. Sunshine returns Thursday with seasonal temperatures.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front over the area will get a nudge north and bring isolated showers to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will turn more widespread today. Temperatures will gradually fall into the mid 50s by daybreak. Winds will be light out of the west generally less than 10 mph.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain will be possible the next 36 hours.
Multiple rounds of heavy rain will be possible the next 36 hours.(WRDW)

An area of low pressure will ride along the stalled front today and get pushed south and east by another reinforcing cold front. Rain, some heavy at times is anticipated today as the low moves through. Rain totals are expected to be less than an inch in many locations of the CSRA. For areas that saw close to an inch of rain Tuesday, you could have to deal with minor flooding issues if you live in a flood prone area and heavy rain continues for long stretches of time over your location. Winds will be variable during the day with the low moving through between 5-10 mph.

Winds will pick up tonight into Thursday morning as the low strengthens off the Carolina coast. Winds are expected to be between 15-20 mph out of the northwest late Wednesday into early Thursday. Lows early Thursday morning will be cooler in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and cooler highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the north-northwest between 10-15 mph, decreasing to 8-12 mph in the afternoon.

Friday morning will be cold with lows expected to be down in the upper 20s. We should hang on to abundant sunshine Friday with high pressure over the region. Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday currently looks dry with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60. Another rain maker looks to move in Sunday. A warm front is expected to bring the chance for rain Sunday morning and then the cold front side of the system will increase rain chances Sunday afternoon and night.

