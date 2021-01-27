Columbia County superintendent decision delayed by a couple of days

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re going to be finding out about Columbia County’s new superintendent a couple days later than we thought.

The school board was supposed to vote on the finalists in their meeting Tuesday night.

But the board decided to push that vote back until Thursday.

The board narrowed down the superintendent search to three finalists earlier this month.

The three finalists are:

Penny Jackson, current associate superintendent.

Michele Sherman, current assistant superintendent.

Steven Flynt, associate superintendent in Gwinnett County.

