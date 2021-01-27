Advertisement

Burke County school district employee arrested on sex charge, jail records show

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Burke County School District employee has been arrested on a sex charge, according to Burke County jail records.

Kenyarda Ketrelle Berrian was arrested Tuesday, according to the records.

She’s being held in jail on suspicion of sexual assault by teacher/principal/assistant principal/other administrator engaged in sexual contact, according to jail records.

MORE | Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting

News 12 is reaching out to law enforcement to learn more about the allegations.

But district Superintendent Dr. Angela Williams said Berrian is no longer an employee of the district.

She had been until last week, Williams told News 12.

Williams said Berrian didn’t work in a school but was a receptionist in the administrative offices.

Williams didn’t comment on when the alleged incident(s) might have occurred.

But she said the district followed all protocols as far as reporting to the Department of Children and Family Services as well as law enforcement and that administrators were fully cooperative with the investigation.

Bond was denied for Berrian, according to jail records.

Check back for updates from News 12.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Watkins
Family, community mourn loss of educator in Columbia County
Theondra Trimaine Ransom
‘I was just trying to get out of the way’: How I-20 road rage shooting unfolded
Theondra Ransom
Deputies reveal details on I-20 road rage shooting
Residents at an Augusta area hotel chain were told to leave by hotel management with many of...
Residents forced out of Augusta hotel with little notice
Deputies are responding to a gunshot wound on Drayton Dr.
‘Thank God they’re OK’: Woman gives birth after being shot in Augusta

Latest News

Renandus Grandstaff Jr.
Alert canceled for local 15-year-old who was missing
Elesha Ellison
Silver Bluff High School counselor earns statewide honor
From left: Penny Jackson, Steven Flynt and Michele Sherman
Columbia County superintendent decision delayed by a couple of days
Aiken County school district
Aiken County summer school changes are ahead