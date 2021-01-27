Burke County school district employee arrested on sex charge, jail records show

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Burke County School District employee has been arrested on a sex charge, according to Burke County jail records.

Kenyarda Ketrelle Berrian was arrested Tuesday, according to the records.

She’s being held in jail on suspicion of sexual assault by teacher/principal/assistant principal/other administrator engaged in sexual contact, according to jail records.

News 12 is reaching out to law enforcement to learn more about the allegations.

But district Superintendent Dr. Angela Williams said Berrian is no longer an employee of the district.

She had been until last week, Williams told News 12.

Williams said Berrian didn’t work in a school but was a receptionist in the administrative offices.

Williams didn’t comment on when the alleged incident(s) might have occurred.

But she said the district followed all protocols as far as reporting to the Department of Children and Family Services as well as law enforcement and that administrators were fully cooperative with the investigation.

Bond was denied for Berrian, according to jail records.

