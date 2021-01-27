Advertisement

Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin’ Hank

Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron at age 86.
Baseball lost a legend Friday with the passing of Hank Aaron at age 86.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Emotions ran high today as baseball came together at Truist Park to honor the life and legacy of Hank Aaron. The one-time home run king and Baseball Hall of Famer died last week at age 86.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Braves manager Brian Snitker and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones spoke emotionally about Aaron’s humble demeanor and the enormous legacy he leaves behind.

Snitker, especially, choked back tears as he remembered Aaron’s affection for those who didn’t possess his unparalleled talent. And Jones credited Aaron with helping persuade the Braves to take him with the No. 1 pick in 1990.

