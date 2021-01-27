Augusta Cheer Academy team gets all-expenses-paid bid to ‘Super Bowl’ of cheerleading

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local cheer team is headed to the Super Bowl of cheerleading in a few months. The Augusta Cheer Academy has been open for more than a decade, but this is the first time they’ve gotten a paid bid to the D2 Summit.

Hundreds of banners and trophies line the walls at Augusta Cheer Academy. Surrounded by the success of past champions, the Junior Nova Team prepares for the biggest competition of their lives.

The team, made up of eight to 14-year-olds, got a paid bid to the D2 summit, the most prestigious competition they can go to. It’s just the sixth time in the gym’s 12 year history they’ve gotten a bid to the summit, but it’s the first time they’ve received an all-expenses-paid bid.

“We won our first competition so we got it, and then we actually had the highest score across all teams so that’s why we got the paid bid,” coach Laura Ross said.

Last year, the team’s season got cut short because of COVID. Through the Zoom sessions and socially distant practices, they’ve made it back to the mat.

“I can’t say enough about our kids and our parents and our program for them to be as dedicated as they are and just work through this together,” gym owner Rachel Tambon said.

The team has less than four months before heading to Disney for the summit in May. As the competition gets closer, the routines get harder, and the desire to hang another banner gets bigger.

“Strive to make the town proud,” Ross said. “It’s very exciting. They’ve worked very hard. We’ve pushed them.”

Two other teams at the academy got at large bids to the summit, but the Junior Nova Team is the only one to get a paid bid. The summit is May 13-15 in Disney World.

