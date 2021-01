AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 15-year-old has been found.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday morning that Renandus Grandstaff Jr. had last been seen Saturday in the 500 block of Aiken Street.

On Wednesday morning, the agency canceled the missing-person alert.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.