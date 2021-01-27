Advertisement

Aiken County summer school changes are ahead

By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education has made some changes to summer school for middle schoolers.

Under the original plan students had to pass all four required subjects to move to the next grade.

If they failed, summer school was an option to recover at least two courses of credit.

After Tuesday night’s board meeting, officials voted to require students to pass only three subjects: language arts, math and either science or social studies.

And now students have the option to recover up to three courses instead of two.

There’s no decision yet on whether summer school classes will be in-person or virtual.

