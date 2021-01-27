2021 Georgia football schedule announced

ATHENS------Season opener with Clemson in Charlotte, eight SEC games, and other non-conference games including the annual rivalry contest with Georgia Tech highlight the 2021 University of Georgia football schedule announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia will kick off the season Sept. 4 with a neutral site game in Charlotte against Clemson. The Bulldogs will host SEC contests with South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Missouri along with league games on the road at Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida in Jacksonville. Georgia will also host UAB and Charleston Southern in non-conference games and travel to Georgia Tech to close out the regular season on Nov. 27.

2021 Georgia Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Clemson (Charlotte)

Sept. 11 UAB

Sept. 18 *SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 25 *at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2 *ARKANSAS

Oct. 9 *at Auburn

Oct. 16 *KENTUCKY

Oct. 23 Open Date

Oct. 30 *Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 6 *MISSOURI

Nov. 13 *at Tennessee

Nov. 20 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech

