One local Walmart is offering COVID-19 vaccinations

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Walmart is gearing up to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in several parts of Georgia, including one location in the CSRA.

To get the vaccine, you must fall into Phase 1A, which includes those 65 and older, health care workers, caregivers and first responders.

Across the state of Georgia, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are being approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who meet the criteria.

The only one listed in the CSRA is the Walmart Supercenter at 1500 N. Liberty St. in Waynesboro.

