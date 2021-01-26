Advertisement

One local Walmart is offering COVID-19 vaccinations

By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Walmart is gearing up to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in several parts of Georgia, including one location in the CSRA.

To get the vaccine, you must fall into Phase 1A, which includes those 65 and older, health care workers, caregivers and first responders.

Across the state of Georgia, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are being approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who meet the criteria.

The only one listed in the CSRA is the Walmart Supercenter at 1500 N. Liberty St. in Waynesboro.

For a list of all COVID-19 vaccination sites across Georgia, click here.

