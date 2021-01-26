Advertisement

Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theondra Trimaine Ransom
‘I was just trying to get out of the way’: How I-20 road rage shooting unfolded
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
North Augusta lottery player wins share of Mega Millions loot
As COVID-19 cases rise, and numbers in Columbia County schools peak, some parents wish they...
Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning
Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 500 block of Boy Scout Road.
One person injured in Boy Scout Road shooting
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
Second impeachment of Trump in Senate's hands
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
One year later: Loved ones, fans still coming to terms with Kobe Bryant’s death
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount...
Darius Rucker’s good deed surprises patrons, servers at S.C. restaurant