Sen. Jon Ossoff talks about first term, swearing-in

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - New Georgia Senator, Jon Ossoff, is starting his first full week in political office. The new Democratic senator says he’s focused on legislative priorities as he begins his first six-year term.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to do good and to serve the people and to fight for Georgia,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.).

As Ossoff was sworn into office, he carried in his jacket pocket ship records of his great-grandparents’ arrival to Ellis Island in the early 1900s - a tribute to his American Jewish heritage, and to all immigrant families.

“My great grandparents I’m sure never could’ve conceived when they arrived on these shores that their great grandson would be elected to the U.S. Senate and that’s something that is special about so many Americans stories,” said Ossoff.

As Ossoff gets to work on Capitol Hill, alongside fellow Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, Ossoff says his number one priority is on Covid-19 relief. He’s pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks, support for vaccine distribution and aid to state and local governments.

“We need to make sure that we continue to provide public services at this moment of crisis and that we don’t have these massive public sector layoffs,” said Ossoff.

Although Georgia GOP lawmakers have called him a far-left liberal, Ossoff says he will be an independent voice for Georgia and that the campaign trail is in the past.

“I’ve had great conversations with colleagues from both parties. I am ready, willing and interested in working in a bipartisan way with Republican colleagues to get things done for Georgia,” said Ossoff.

Ossoff says he will be a champion for military families and he wants all actions on Capitol Hill to benefit urban, suburban and rural Georgia.

“This opportunity to serve the people and to do good is so valuable. I don’t want to waste one minute of time,” said Ossoff.

Senators are now tasked with confirming the Biden administration’s cabinet and the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Ossoff says he is remaining undecided and impartial until all facts are presented in that case.

The impeachment trial is expected to begin as early as February 8.

