In-person learning stirs student, teacher angst in Georgia, South Carolina

More than 120 teachers in a suburban Atlanta school district are calling out sick over a stalemate for in-person learning. And in a district outside South Carolina’s capital, it’s the students who are protesting.

In Georgia

In Cobb County outside Atlanta, schools resumed in-person classes Monday. But it’s a move some teachers there say is unsafe.

That includes the county’s association of educators.

Cobb County has had three educators die of COVID-19 in the past month, two of them last week.

About 40 percent of students in Cobb County are learning online right now.

In South Carolina

Students in one school district outside South Carolina’s capital held a protest over plans to go back to in-person classes five days a week.

On Monday night, a group of Lexington-Richland School District 5 high school students marched outside as the school board met.

The board discussed whether to return to five-day, in-person classes as requested by some parents.

Students outside said they want any decision to be made with their safety in mind.

“I never thought it’d be this big political issue, keeping people safe, keeping people from getting sick, and it became one,” student Hailey Dorsey said.

Student Caroline Mack said: “Provide a compromise. It’s a very difficult situation, and face-to-face students just feel like all we can do is send emails and protest.”

The district plans to go back to five-day learning on Feb. 1.

