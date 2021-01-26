Richmond County students back in school for face-to-face

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County School System hasn’t released their latest COVID-19 positives since before winter break. That’s because they decided to keep their students at home for the first two weeks back.

But today, elementary schoolers went back to the classroom.

Sixty percent of Richmond County students are headed back to in-person classes. That’s up from around 40 percent last semester.

“We implemented cluster academies, Lynthia Ross, spokesperson for the district, said. “And in doing so, we’re still able to maintain smaller class sizes than normal but it may be where we see a few more students in classes than we did over the last semester.”

More students in the classrooms will also mean more students in the halls, cafeteria, and on buses.

Ross says the mask requirement on buses and in hallways still applies.

“In between class changes, our teachers also have resources to be able to facilitate cleaning and making sure that those high-touch points are also clean for students,” Ross said.

But for parents like Jessica Wells, deciding to send her kids back to school was a balancing act between education, safety, and trust.

“Personally, I know that I’m doing what’s best for mine, even though it is scary that there could be contact,” Wells said.

She says she’s been pleased with how the district handled safety last semester, which is why she felt comfortable sending her kids back again.

“I know that they’re doing the best that they can, and if Dr. [Kenneth] Bradshaw wasn’t confident, then they would not be opening schools for face-to-face instruction,” Wells said.

But in Georgia, cases among children hit new records last week with 7-day averages showing more than 570 cases among 10-17-year-olds.

The district says if numbers rise again, they’ll take just as many precautions as they did last semester.

“If we see an increase that is simply not safe for school to continue, we’ll make those decisions in conjunction with our public health partners at that time,” Ross said.

On Tuesday, middle and high schoolers will go back in person, and the district says they’ll be monitoring numbers closely to see if any schools need to close back down.

We can expect a report of those numbers on Friday.

