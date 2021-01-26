Ribbon cutting to mark launch of Augusta Sculpture Trail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta and the Greater Augusta Arts Council will hold a ribbon cutting for the new sculpture trail.

The event will be from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 6 on the Augusta Common at Reynolds Street.

Speakers will include Mayor Hardie Davis; Bennish Brown with the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau; Commissioner Sean Frampton; Brenda Durant, executive director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council; Margaret Woodard, Downtown Development Authority; and emcee Jay Markwalter from the Georgia Convention and Visitors Bureau. Music will be provided by Karen Gordon, and live painting by local artist Billy S.

A special mobile app activity will be unveiled to allow participants to earn a unique badge for visiting all 10 sculptures on the trail.

Several sculptures are along Broad Street, four are on the Augusta Common, and two have been placed at the Riverwalk Eighth Street bulkhead.

The sculptures were selected from more than 100 submissions from across the country and the pieces will remain a part of the trail for two years.

For more information about the trail visit, www.augustasculpturetrail.com

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.