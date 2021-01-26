Advertisement

Power lines fall onto vehicle in Aiken, trapping driver

The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru 01/10/2021.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken fire crews rushed to the site of a traffic accident that left power lines on top of a vehicle.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle by the power lines at 744 Collins Ave.,m off McCormick, according to dispatchers. It happened around 7 a.m.

Crews worked to figure out how to alleviate the danger so the driver could be rescued.

