Panthers hire Sean Ryan to coach quarterbacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have hired Sean Ryan as quarterbacks coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach, and announced that defensive line coach Mike Phair will not return next season.

Ryan replaces coach Jake Peetz, who left to become the offensive coordinator at LSU. Sparano takes over for Marcus Satterfield, now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Ryan worked with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule with the Giants in 2012. Ryan has spent time coaching Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson while working with the Lions and Texans.

