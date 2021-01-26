Advertisement

Panthers hire Sean Ryan to coach quarterbacks

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gestures during an NFL football camp practice Monday,...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gestures during an NFL football camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have hired Sean Ryan as quarterbacks coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach, and announced that defensive line coach Mike Phair will not return next season.

Ryan replaces coach Jake Peetz, who left to become the offensive coordinator at LSU. Sparano takes over for Marcus Satterfield, now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Ryan worked with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule with the Giants in 2012. Ryan has spent time coaching Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson while working with the Lions and Texans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theondra Trimaine Ransom
Columbia County road rage shooting sends 2 to hospital
Jessie Wilson Jr.
Deputies looking for man in connection with Olive Road shooting
As COVID-19 cases rise, and numbers in Columbia County schools peak, some parents wish they...
Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
North Augusta lottery player wins share of Mega Millions loot
Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 500 block of Boy Scout Road.
One person shot in Boy Scout Road shooting

Latest News

No. 22 Georgia women top No. 19 Arkansas on Connally basket
A gate at the Chicago Cubs practice facility at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., is closed and locked...
Cactus League asks MLB to delay spring training due to COVID
PGA Tour logo. (AP)
Southern Hills to replace Trump National for ’22 PGA
Justin Thomas of the US watches his shot during his foursome match with Jordan Spieth on the...
Thomas keeps Citi sponsorship with money donated to LGBTQ