Pacers preparing for first meeting with Jags

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s rarely any love lost between USC Aiken and Augusta University, especially when the two meet on the basketball court. The two programs face each other for the first of two meetings this season on Wednesday.

By this point in a typical season, both teams would have played a full, non-conference slate and be in the heart of the conference grind. Like so many things in and outside of athletics, a normal season hasn’t been the reality.

The Pacers were hit with two-separate stoppages in the non-conference component of their schedule. Where USC Aiken head coach Mark Vanderslice could usually pinpoint his team’s strengths and weaknesses, most adjustments have had to come on the fly. In-game adjustments have worked thus far for the Pacers: they’re currently second in the Peach Belt with a 4-1 conference record. The early success is encouraging and Vanderslice has been impressed by the team’s chemistry.

With a small sample size of conference games and constant last minute changes, it has already given a chaotic feel to the conference and season. In addition to the small slate of games and with it being early in the season, conference standings aren’t too much of a concern for Vanderslice yet. The Pacers coach does think in the chaos, some teams may actually be benefiting from the uncertainty.

“Typically with less challenges comes less parody. With more challenges, it can create more parody. So people can come out of the wood works and play with the certain hand that they’re dealt. Is there a little luck involved? Maybe. But I really do think it comes down to the approach and the perspective that you have,” said Vanderslice.

Wednesday’s match-up will be a battle of current number two hosting a not so distant number five in the conference standings. Just like the Pacers, the Jags have played five conference games and earned a 3-2 Peach Belt record. Even with only a handful of games and changing personnel, Vanderslice believes he’s seen enough to get a solid game plan together.

“You have 4 or 5 games that you put on film, you get a chance to watch what they do. You see their weaknesses, you see their strengths. You see what you need to work on as a team. The game plan really doesn’t change, I mean obviously game to game it does according to the personnel, but I think we’ve seen enough of each program to understand what we’re going to get,” Vanderslice continued.

In their final meeting in 2020, Augusta head coach Dip Metress donned a Jaguar-themed suit. Vanderslice admitted getting a good kick out of the look, but promised to keep things more traditional.

“I am a traditionalist by heart. I’m coming with your normal suit, man that’s about all you can expect from me. I’m trying to hold up the suit game!” Vanderslice finished.

The Convocation Center will host Wednesday’s game at 10% capacity. Those seats will be filled by family members. It will be the first Peach Belt game where any number or percentage of spectators are allowed this season. Tip off is set for 7:30pm.

