No. 22 Georgia women top No. 19 Arkansas on Connally basket

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Gabby Connally scored 20 points, including a long jumper with 0.9 seconds left to lift No. 22 Georgia to a 75-73 win over No. 19 Arkansas.

Connally made two shots in the final minute from about the same spot. Her first from the top of the key with 57.7 seconds left tied the game for the 11th time, to go with 11 lead changes.

Arkansas went with a quick shot trying to a get 2-for-1 possession advantage but Jailyn Mason’s jumper missed with 41 seconds to go.

Jenna Staiti also scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Georgia. Chelsea Dungee scored 25 points for Arkansas.

