Multiple residents at Augusta area hotel forced out with little notice

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents at an Augusta area hotel chain were told to leave by hotel management with many of them without a place to stay.

Those staying at the Motel 6 on 201 Boy Scout Road were told late Tuesday afternoon -- without a full explanation -- that they had 60 minutes to leave.

Several residents, however, said the forced evacuation had to do with an Augusta Code Enforcement issue.

Customers were sent into a frenzy over the news, with many seen packing cars, trucks, and vans with their belongings.

Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

“They pretty much without much notice told us to get out,” hotel customer Ashley said.

Hotel customers will receive some type of refund on credit cards, but it will take 3-5 days for those funds to be accessible.

We’ve reached out to Motel 6′s corporate ownership to find out why exactly the customers were forced out. At present time, we have yet to receive a response. Augusta’s Code Enforcement has also not responded to our inquiries.

One guest told us Red Roof Inn on Washington Road offered a special discount rate for everyone displaced. We were able to confirm this.

