Hero earns a hug for helping local teen after car wreck

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For Tyson Hailey, it was normal day on the job driving down Washington Road.

But that all changed once the waste truck driver witnessed a car incident.

One of the victims was 16-year-old Mary Margaret Barbee.

“Well, I did notice she was a very young girl, and the only thing that came across my mind was, ‘OK, car came off two wheels. Truck pretty damaged. I need to go if anybody else is hurt,’” Hailey said.

He then got out his truck and comforted both victims until help arrived.

Mary Margaret’s mom, Mrs. Floyd, says she couldn’t have been more grateful and wanted to meet the man who never left her daughter’s side.

A week later, they finally met up.

“Aww, you didn’t have to do that,” he said as she gave him a token of her appreciation.

“Just a little something,” she answered.

“Can I hug you?” she asked him.

“Yes, ma’am, you can,” he answered.

It was a meeting filled with emotions.

“It was scary and I was a little shaken up,” the teenager said.

They say they’ll always remember the big blue truck and Tyson with the big, warm heart.

“Every time I see that big, blue truck now, I’m going to say a thank-you prayer,” the teen’s mom said.

“Not only did you stop, but you got out of traffic and got in front of traffic and directed the traffic so we could get her to safety, and that’s huge.”

Hailey says he wasn’t expecting recognition.

He just did would any dad would do.

“I am a father of two,” he said. “I have two boys, 7 and 2.”

And he hopes if his boys are ever in trouble, there will be someone by their side to treat them like their own.

The teen’s mom summed up her own feelings when she told Hailey: “I can’t tell you ‘thank you,’ enough.”

