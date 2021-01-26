Advertisement

Have you seen this missing local 15-year-old?

Renandus Grandstaff Jr.
Renandus Grandstaff Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday morning that Renandus Grandstaff Jr. was last seen Saturday in the 500 block of Aiken Street.

He has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. Authorities released a photo of him.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left his residence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

