Getting enough COVID-19 vaccine is still a hurdle for Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in the two-state region say despite their efforts to navigate a smoother coronavirus vaccine rollout, the problem is still not having enough doses.

Georgia’s Department of Public Health reports 675,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the Peach State. Those included 18,000 more doses in the past day.

South Carolina has administered 281,000 doses. Those included 4,000 doses in the past day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says more than 300,000 people have an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while thousands more are trying to get in line.

DHEC officials say they hope to get a vaccine-only call center and an online registration site up and running by the end of this week.

“Beginning two weeks ago, we saw a significant increase in the amounts of vaccines that were being requested, whereas the number of doses coming into the state was still the same so the last couple of weeks we’ve only been able to fulfill a proportion of every facility’s orders,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, state interim public health director.

DHEC says the state received 63,000 first doses of the vaccine this week. Prisma Health in Columbia requested 60,000 this week alone.

