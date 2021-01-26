Family, community mourns loss of educator in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County educator passed away after she tested positive for COVID-19, according to her family.

Family has confirmed with us that Jennifer Watkins passed away Monday. They tell us she was covid positive when she was admitted into the ER and later passed away after suffering from respiratory distress.

We reached out to the district for a statement, but they were unable to give us one.

According to the school’s website, she was employed at South Columbia Elementary School as an instructional specialist.

This all comes as the district’s COVID numbers are at some of the highest they’ve ever been.

“She is a huge loss to the school community,” parent Ebony Ganaway said. “For my son, she challenged him to be great. She was demanding but compassionate and patient, Soft when she needed to be. She was all that makes a parent thrilled to have them teach their child.”

Family tells us she leaves behind a son and a husband of many years.

