Experts push to increase testing and vaccinate minority communities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As hospitals work with the state to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19, some doctors say the focus needs to be on minority communities.

That’s because this virus has proven to be a lot worse for these communities, especially for African-Americans.

According to the CDC, Black Americans are almost three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than White Americans. They’re also almost four times more likely to be hospitalized, and 1.4 times more likely to get the virus.

As we move on with the vaccine rollout, it’s clear that vaccines won’t be available to everyone who is eligible. But one professor at Augusta University is trying to change that with clinics of his own set up in parking lots.

On a typical Saturday, assistant professor of epidemiology Justin Moore teams up with the 100 Black Men of Augusta to provide COVID-19 testing and info to the underserved community.

“As community organizations like the 100 Black Men of Augusta, Augusta University, local churches, and barbershops, we all have to work together to try and ban or efforts because otherwise, it’s going to be another long year,” Moore said.

It’s a part of their community tour.

“If we can save one life, if we can provide tests to five people, ten people that wouldn’t otherwise have had that then we’re changing lives. And hopefully, we’re saving lives,” Moore said.

Those communities have been hit the hardest by the virus. Moore’s study found since Georgia was reopened on April 24, counties with the highest number of Black residents, like Richmond County, saw a 30 percent increase in odds of having high COVID-related death rates.

“This is why we’re trying to help and aid these communities because we’re trying to level out the playing field in terms of giving them more equity because they don’t have these resources in the first place,” he said.

The issue is that people in these areas are scared or not willing to get the vaccine.

“The hesitancy whether it be outside of COVID-19, a lot of the interactions with the people of color have with the healthcare system, they don’t often feel like they’re listened to or heard,” Moore said.

Moore says we are currently at a 60 to 65 percent acceptance rate for people willing to take the vaccine. It needs to look like 80 to 85 percent to have herd immunity. He believes this is worth it, even if it makes a small difference.

That’s why AU teamed up with local churches this week to help administer vaccines.

“It means a lot that we make this step forward to hopefully give those people a level of confidence and a place where they can come and get their shots comfortably,” Pastor Karlton Howard of Noah’s Ark Missionary Baptist Church, said.

Moore says they have paused their operations right not because of low funding but they hope to continue providing the necessary resources to the community during this pandemic.

“We have to work with people, meet them where they are, provide as much accurate information as possible so that we can try to mitigate some of those concerns,” he said.

