Deputies responding to a gunshot wound on Drayton Dr

Deputies are responding to a gunshot wound on Drayton Dr.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch says deputies are responding to Drayton Drive in reference to a gunshot wound.

Dispatch says there’s no additional information at this time, but the area is near the 2500 block of Drayton Drive.

We have a News 12 crew on scene. Our crew says they did see someone get put into custody. We are reaching out to law enforcement for more information.

We will provide updates as they develop.

