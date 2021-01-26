Advertisement

Decisions expected on Columbia County superintendent, Edgefield County COVID issues

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Here’s a preview of two local school board meetings this afternoon:

Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. - The Columbia County school board tonight is expected to vote on who will become the next superintendent.

The three finalists are:

  • Penny Jackson, current associate superintendent.
  • Michele Sherman, current assistant superintendent.
  • Steven Flynt, associate superintendent in Gwinnett County.

Board members will meet at 5:30 p.m.

Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. - The Edgefield County school board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.

Board members are expected to talk about COVID-19 protocols and their instruction model.

Students are currently learning from home dur to COVID-19 concerns.

MORE | Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning

