Decisions expected on Columbia County superintendent, Edgefield County COVID issues

Here’s a preview of two local school board meetings this afternoon:

Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. - The Columbia County school board tonight is expected to vote on who will become the next superintendent.

The three finalists are:

Penny Jackson, current associate superintendent.

Michele Sherman, current assistant superintendent.

Steven Flynt, associate superintendent in Gwinnett County.

Board members will meet at 5:30 p.m.

Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. - The Edgefield County school board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.

Board members are expected to talk about COVID-19 protocols and their instruction model.

Students are currently learning from home dur to COVID-19 concerns.

