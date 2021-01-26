Decisions expected on Columbia County superintendent, Edgefield County COVID issues
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Here’s a preview of two local school board meetings this afternoon:
Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. - The Columbia County school board tonight is expected to vote on who will become the next superintendent.
The three finalists are:
- Penny Jackson, current associate superintendent.
- Michele Sherman, current assistant superintendent.
- Steven Flynt, associate superintendent in Gwinnett County.
Board members will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, S.C. - The Edgefield County school board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. today.
Board members are expected to talk about COVID-19 protocols and their instruction model.
Students are currently learning from home dur to COVID-19 concerns.
