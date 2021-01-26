Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Widespread rain tonight through Wednesday. Sunshine returns Thursday with seasonal temperatures.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front over the area will get a nudge north and bring scattered showers and storms to the CSRA this evening. Coverage of rain will turn more widespread tonight into Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually fall into the mid 50s by daybreak Wednesday. Winds will be light tonight out of the west generally less than 10 mph.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain will be possible the next 36 hours.
Multiple rounds of heavy rain will be possible the next 36 hours.(WRDW)

An area of low pressure will ride along the stalled front Wednesday and get pushed south and east by another reinforcing cold front. Multiple rounds of heavy rain are anticipated Wednesday as the low moves through. Rain totals through Wednesday are expected to be over an inch in many locations of the CSRA. For areas that saw close to an inch of rain Tuesday, you could have to deal with minor flooding issues if you live in a flood prone area and heavy rain continues for long stretches of time over your location. Winds will be variable during the day with the low moving through between 5-10 mph.

Winds will pick up Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the low strengthens off the Carolina coast. Winds are expected to be between 15-20 mph out of the northwest late Wednesday into early Thursday. Lows early Thursday morning will be cooler in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and cooler highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the north-northwest between 10-15 mph, decreasing to 8-12 mph in the afternoon.

Friday morning will be cold with lows expected to be down in the upper 20s. We should hang on to abundant sunshine Friday with high pressure over the region. Highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday currently looks dry with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60. Another rain maker looks to move in Sunday. A warm front is expected to bring the chance for rain Sunday morning and then the cold front side of the system will increase rain chances Sunday afternoon and night.

