Crews prepare to separate Section Seven of Golden Ray wreck.

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WTOC) - The Unified Command (UC) gave an update on January 22 on removal operations of the Golden Ray cargo ship to local officials and the public.

According to UC, crews continue to prepare for the separation of Section Seven from the wreck in the St. Simons Sound.

Divers are removing debris and sediment blocking the cutting chain from entering the cut groove for Section Seven.

The UC said there are crew members working on top of the cargo ship to prepare to cut Section Two. They are drilling holes, which will serve as the cut lines for the next section.

