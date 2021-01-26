ColumbiaCountyEats: buy food to support local restaurants

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The effects of the virus are still taking a toll in terms of lives and jobs lost. And few industries have been hit harder than our food services.

13 percent of people who live in Columbia County work in the service industry. But a new effort is here to help those businesses survive.

It comes in the form of the first-ever Columbia County Restaurant Week. Select restaurants across our communities are offering hot meals with different discounts and promotions.

Over at Laziza Mediterranean Girl, spending at least $10 inside gets you a free scoop of gelato.

“If it just gets the word out to like, maybe somebody who may not as adventurous, they’ll say, ‘Oh I know what gelato is. Let me go get my free scoop of gelato,’” Owner Lisa Khatib said.

And if you skip over to Acorn Restaurant in Harlem, they say they’re no stranger to the tough times the pandemic presented.

“The pandemic has been difficult. We are a family run business and for a while, when we were limited to to-go only or curbside delivery, we just worked our family,” Owner Renee Dean said.

She says, stopping by their family-run business this week makes you a part of the family too.

“We take care of a lot of people here in town. There are some of our little old ladies that come sometimes more than once a day. And it’s a service to the community as well. We notice, we know them. We know if they’ve been sick, we know if they don’t show up,” she said.

And besides supporting local business, there’s another perk for you too:

Just snap a pic, use the hashtag “#Columbiacountyeats” and you’ll be entered to win a two-day glamping trip.

“We can’t ignore the fact that in times of a pandemic, it just... it’s tough for restaurants,” Russell Lahodny, president of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce said. “They’ve really pitched in and done their part. It’s our time to kind of really go in and help them out,”

And whether it’s restaurant week or not, the business owners say they’re always happy to pull up a chair for customers, new and regular.

In all, 16 restaurants are taking part in the special offers.

If you’re interested in grabbing a deal, the current list of participating restaurants and their specials can be found at columbiacountyeats.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.