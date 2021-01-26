Advertisement

Cactus League asks MLB to delay spring training due to COVID

A gate at the Chicago Cubs practice facility at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., is closed and locked...
A gate at the Chicago Cubs practice facility at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., is closed and locked Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report.

The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter was co-signed by the mayors of Mesa, Scottsdale, Surprise, Glendale, Goodyear and Peoria, as well as representatives from Phoenix and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Arizona is averaging just under 7,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

