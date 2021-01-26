Augusta Transit customers dealing with cutbacks on routes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cedric Santiago takes bus number five to work every morning.

“I usually catch it at 6:40 or something,” Santiago said.

But he missed the announcement that routes 5 and 7 have been cut down to only one bus each.

Meaning each bus only comes every hour and 20 minutes during peak hours rather than every 40 minutes.

“Now, how that will impact me is that I’ll be late for work,” Santiago said.

With fewer buses running, more people will need to ride each one, which Augusta Transit admits could cause further complications.

“Our buses do have a maximum capacity between 15 and 20 persons,” Oliver Page said. “So that does mean there will be some people will be inconvenienced, but it’s for the public health and safety.”

The cutbacks are due to driver shortages -- an issue Augusta Transit says they’ve dealt with even before the pandemic.

“Since we have a limited number of bus operators, when one calls in sick, it can have a negative impact on the whole system,” Page said.

Page says they have about 30 drivers total and 12 buses that run at a time. But not all drivers work the same shifts or the same days.

Due to federal driver training rules, calling in for backups is very difficult.

“If you have been out of driving buses for more than 30 days, you have to start the application process and the training process from 0,” Page said. “You can’t just call up retired bus operators.”

So for now, people like Santiago will just need to make other plans.

“What I’m going to do now is I’m going to get me a better bike because in the morning times, I’m not going to be able to catch it,” Santiago said.

Augusta Transit rides are free for everyone right now, which the department says has helped them keep their ridership numbers as stable as they can be during the pandemic.

Like we said, these changes are only in effect until Feb. 13, but Augusta Transit is hiring for new drivers.

If you are interested, you can apply through Indeed.

