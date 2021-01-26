AU Health in process of setting up public COVID-19 vaccine clinics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our hospitals are working on their own vaccine clinics, and AU Health is reaching across the river with plans to use Aiken Technical College as one of their vaccination sites.

With each vaccination comes a chance at normalcy, and with each day comes a step in the right direction.

“The demand outweighs the supply right now, and that’s a reality we all have to face and understand,” AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule said.

But Coule says our community vaccination effort is making progress. On Thursday, more than a thousand people in Phase 1A+ will be vaccinated by AU Health.

“The predominance of people that are registered for Thursday are the congregations of those churches,” Coule said.

Churches are where AU decided to start, giving our community’s most vulnerable the first chance to get vaccinated. They signed up on AU’s new vaccine registration site where all info is filled out ahead of time to make the process quicker.

“When the person shows up to get vaccinated, it is simply the person showing their id and us arriving the person in the system,” Coule said.

That’s how thousands on both sides of the river will get vaccinated.

In Aiken County, AU Health says it will take place at Aiken Tech.

AU says they chose Aiken Tech because there’s plenty of space, and they are even willing to offer resources and staffing.

“It’s centrally located, so it’s not too far of a drive for those from the North Augusta or Aiken area,” Coule said.

But it can’t start until AU gets more vaccine and then they will open appointments. At any AU vaccine clinic, they will ask for insurance, but don’t expect a bill.

“Where possible we will try to recover an administration fee, we are not charging for the vaccine itself. We will vaccinate anyone regardless of their ability to pay,” Coule said.

What’s left is waiting on an appointment to open up,

AU is asking everyone to avoid contacting Aiken Tech about vaccines or appointments. They say no more information will be available until vaccine shipments arrive in the coming weeks.

