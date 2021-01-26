Advertisement

All Augusta library branches now closed through Feb. 8

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System has extended by a week the planned closure of all its branches.

They now won’t reopen until Feb. 8, library officials announced Tuesday morning. Officials earlier planned to reopen the branches at the beginning of February.

In addition, the branches will be closed on Feb. 13, 20 and 27.

MORE | Richmond County students back in school for face-to-face learning

The closure is due to COVID-19 precautions, and all branches will be offering curbside pickup only when they do reopen.

The library asks the public to not return items to any of the library book drops as no staff will be in the buildings to process the items.

Due dates on all library materials will be extended. No fines will accrue during the closed dates. Pickup deadlines for materials on hold will be extended.

Staff will also be quarantining books for 72 hours after returns.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theondra Trimaine Ransom
‘I was just trying to get out of the way’: How I-20 road rage shooting unfolded
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
North Augusta lottery player wins share of Mega Millions loot
As COVID-19 cases rise, and numbers in Columbia County schools peak, some parents wish they...
Amid COVID surge, some Columbia County parents regret choosing face-to-face learning
Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 500 block of Boy Scout Road.
One person injured in Boy Scout Road shooting
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Some South Carolina nurses say they're exhausted by the pandemic.
‘We’re getting tired:’ S.C. nurses share experience inside COVID units
Renandus Grandstaff Jr.
Have you seen this missing local 15-year-old?
Grammy-award winner Darius Rucker quietly picked up the tabs for everyone dining at a Mount...
Darius Rucker’s good deed surprises patrons, servers at S.C. restaurant
U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard return from the...
‘The American process was still carried out’: S.C. Guard members reflect on D.C. duty