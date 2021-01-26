All Augusta library branches now closed through Feb. 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System has extended by a week the planned closure of all its branches.

They now won’t reopen until Feb. 8, library officials announced Tuesday morning. Officials earlier planned to reopen the branches at the beginning of February.

In addition, the branches will be closed on Feb. 13, 20 and 27.

The closure is due to COVID-19 precautions, and all branches will be offering curbside pickup only when they do reopen.

The library asks the public to not return items to any of the library book drops as no staff will be in the buildings to process the items.

Due dates on all library materials will be extended. No fines will accrue during the closed dates. Pickup deadlines for materials on hold will be extended.

Staff will also be quarantining books for 72 hours after returns.

