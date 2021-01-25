Thomas keeps Citi sponsorship with money donated to LGBTQ

(AP) - Justin Thomas is keeping another big sponsor in Citi. But only after the New York-based investment bank issued a strong condemnation of Thomas muttering an anti-gay slur when he missed a short putt earlier this week.

Citi’s chief marketing officer wrote a company blog post explaining the decision. The company says Thomas must give a “meaningful portion” of his sponsorship fee to various LGBTQ groups. He also must play an active role to increase awareness.

Citi said it would drop him if it felt he wasn’t sincerely working for change. Ralph Lauren previously ended its sponsorship of Thomas.

