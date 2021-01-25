Advertisement

Thomas keeps Citi sponsorship with money donated to LGBTQ

Justin Thomas of the US watches his shot during his foursome match with Jordan Spieth on the...
Justin Thomas of the US watches his shot during his foursome match with Jordan Spieth on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) (KSPR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Justin Thomas is keeping another big sponsor in Citi. But only after the New York-based investment bank issued a strong condemnation of Thomas muttering an anti-gay slur when he missed a short putt earlier this week.

Citi’s chief marketing officer wrote a company blog post explaining the decision. The company says Thomas must give a “meaningful portion” of his sponsorship fee to various LGBTQ groups. He also must play an active role to increase awareness.

Citi said it would drop him if it felt he wasn’t sincerely working for change. Ralph Lauren previously ended its sponsorship of Thomas.

