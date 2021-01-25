Advertisement

South Carolina lawmakers looking at pay raises for teachers

South Carolina State House
South Carolina State House(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a pay bump for South Carolina teachers was frozen last year, state lawmakers could decide to bring it back.

This week, House lawmakers will decide on whether to retroactively give teachers a step increase.

A step increase is a bump in pay that teachers get for staying in the school system.

The increase was frozen last year after legislators did not a pass a new budget plan.

But now they say they made a promise to teachers.

“We told teachers, ‘let us get through the Christmas season.’ The Christmas season showed the economy was doing well and stable so we’d honor the commitment to unfreeze that,” said House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Murrell Smith, a Republican.

The bill would use about $50 million from the state’s reserve fund to pay for the step increase.

Even if this bill passes, it would still need senate approval.

